New York creates loan fund for local health care providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state is setting aside nearly $20 million to assist local health care providers looking to expand or upgrade their facilities.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the move Thursday. The new Community Health Care Revolving Fund is intended to help community health organizations that might not be able to expand otherwise.

The money will be awarded in the form of low-cost loans. It will pay to assist organizations like local mental health treatment centers or community clinics on projects to construct, expand or renovate facilities.

The Democratic governor says the funding will help ensure that every New Yorker has access to quality health care.

