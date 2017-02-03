NH textile mill named to National Register of Historic Places

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A textile mill built in 1905 in Newport, New Hampshire, has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Dexter Richards and Sons Woolen Mill is the last surviving textile mill in Newport; it was one of the city's largest and most successful industries and employers. The building has a five-story Romanesque tower with three tall arched windows on each side.

Original wooden beams, windows with wheels and rod mechanisms to open transoms, beadboard enclosed staircases and steel sliding fire doors are still in place.

A single-story brick office, connected to the main building by a tunnel, was also built in 1905.

A concrete dam built in 1948 on the site of a 19th-century stone dam that was used to generate power for the mill remains there.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.