Scott vows to veto bill establishing paid family leave

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has vowed to veto a bill recently proposed by legislators in the state House of Representatives that would establish a state-run paid family leave program.

The Times Argus reports Reps. Matt Trieber, Sam Young and Sarah Copeland-Hanzas said Thursday they plan to file a bill creating a pooled insurance program that would provide up to 12 weeks of paid family leave for residents.

The triumvirate of Democratic lawmakers said the program would be administered by the Vermont Department of Labor and funded by a 0.93 percent payroll tax split evenly between employees and employers.

Scott, a Republican, says he doesn't think much of the proposal and he's going to veto the bill because it will raise taxes and fees.

