UVM's new plan to revamp its sports facilities

Revised plans for a new University of Vermont events center will keep the facility on-campus. And it's projected to cost $120 million less than an earlier estimate.

The idea of a new facility first surfaced in 2009. UVM had considered building it off-campus in Burlington or in South Burlington. But the new plan keeps it close to home and at heart.

"A new multipurpose center," UVM President Tom Sullivan said.

Two of the UVM's main athletic facilities could soon see a major facelift.

"It's got some years on it," said Allison Bliven, a senior. "It definitely could use some renovations."

Hockey's Gutterson Fieldhouse and basketball's Patrick Gym were both built in the 1960s. School officials say they are outdated and detracting from their ability to be competitive with other schools.

The new proposal, presented Friday, upgrades the old facilities and adds a health and wellness center, an events center and more space to support the Gut.

"Previous emphasis was always on new construction, and our task was to be very creative about renovation and adaptive reuse," said Colleen McKenna, the architect and designer.

Called a "multipurpose center," it will bring concerts, sports games and gyms together. And students won't have to leave campus.

"The lightbulb went on for all of us that, wow, this is the answer. That maintaining two separate facilities but have them integrated in a very powerful way," said Jeff Schulman, the director of athletics at UVM.

The expansion would eliminate about 100 parking spots in between the two current facilities. The project price tag: $80 million.

"We haven't raised a whole lot yet because we haven't had a project to show people," said Tom Gustafson, the vice president for university relations and administration. "So, we are just getting started."

A proposed central viewing platform would offer looks at both facilities. And seating at the venues would be expanded, opening up opportunities for other events.

"This is not just about varsity sports," Schulman said.

The fitness center would also more than double in size. And the building will become more of a "campus destination" spot, with a cafe serving healthy foods and social areas.

"A new facility will just bring more people here, more students to the gym every day, and overall a better feel around the athletic campus," Bliven said.

The project's concept was approved by university committees Friday afternoon. The board has the final say Saturday. If UVM is able to raise enough funds and figure out a payment plan for the rest of the project, construction could begin in early 2019.