Vermont's US attorney is stepping down

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's United States attorney is resigning.

Eric Miller, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, announced Friday that he would resign effective Feb. 10.

Miller was appointed to the post in 2015 after he was recommended by Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy.

It's routine for United States attorneys to leave after a change in presidential administrations.

In a release, Miller said serving as Vermont's United States attorney has been the highest honor of his career.

The U.S. Attorney represents the federal government and enforces and federal criminal and civil laws in the state.

During Miller's time in the post, the office increased its focus on a statewide, collaborative approach to the heroin crisis and expanded its civil rights enforcement program.

Miller says he has no immediate plans.

