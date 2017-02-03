New push to make youth football safer

The only football being played right now is the Super Bowl. But big changes are happening for football in Vermont.

The Vermont Principals' Association makes the rules for all school sports in Vermont. Starting this fall, all middle school programs will be changing their fifth- and sixth-grade football from full contact to contact flag. That change will take effect the following year for seventh- and eighth-grade.

"I think everyone is concerned about the physical nature of the sport and they are trying to do everything they can to make it as safe as possible," said Bob Johnson of the Vermont Principals' Association.

About 2,000 kids play in the Northern Vermont Youth Football League. The rec league could soon be following the VPA's lead.

Glenn Cummings of the Northern Vermont Youth Football League said, "My gut feeling is that down the road, Northern Vermont Youth Football at some point in time will all be flag."

Which could impact kids like second-grader Matthew Yando from Colchester. He plays flag now in the Northern Vermont Youth Football League, but come fifth-grade he wants to play like the big kids.

"I like tackling. I like tackling a lot," Matthew said.

He grew up watching his older brother, Nick, play.

"When I saw every one of his games I was pretty impressed and that's why I want to try it out," Matthew said.

That's even after watching his brother get hurt.

"The part where I saw him get a concussion, I was like, ahhhhh," Matthew said.

But tackling doesn't worry this 8-year-old.

"If it hits me and it hurts a little bit, I would just get back up and keep on playing," he said.

"Football is tackle; that's the name of the game," mom Dawn Yando said.

Matthew's mother thinks kids need to learn how to tackle and get tackled before they get to high school.

"I don't think they will be prepared in terms of playing the game," she said.