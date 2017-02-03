Winner drawn in WCAX TV giveaway

For those of you who visited us at the Vermont Farm Show and entered our TV drawing-- we have a winner! He is Tim Beers of Manchester, Vermont.

Friday morning, we took all the names that Farm Show visitors entered during the three-day event, put them into a bag, mixed them up, and then Judy Simpson, our WCAX News agriculture reporter and "Across the Fence" anchor, picked the lucky winner of a 32-inch Samsung TV.

She called Beers to deliver the good news.

Judy Simpson: Hi, is this Tim?

Tim Beers: Yes.

Judy Simpson: Hey Tim, this is Judy Simpson calling from Channel 3. How are you?

Tim Beers: Good, good.

Judy Simpson: Hey, guess what?

Tim Beers: What?

Judy Simpson: You won the TV set!

Tim Beers: Oh, great!

Judy Simpson: Yeah, at the Farm Show.

Tim Beers: Oh, thank you!

He said he'll be rooting for the Patriots this Sunday in Manchester-- maybe on his brand-new screen! He told us he's been watching Channel 3 for more than 30 years.