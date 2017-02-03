Meth busts in Franklin County

Vermont State Police say an investigation uncovered more than a dozen people responsible for making and selling methamphetamine in Franklin County.
Jan. 25, police busted a meth lab in Bakersfield and arrested two people. They say it was part of an investigation that started back in October. During the investigation into that incident, police identified 10 other people who they say were involved in the conspiracy. And they say more arrests may be coming as the investigation continues.
Suspect information from Vermont State Police:
(1) SUSPECT: Corey Salls
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
CHARGES: Manufacture of Methamphetamine x2, Cruelty to a child x2, Possession of Methamphetamine (Lodged 01/25/17)
(2) SUSPECT: Rebecka Salls
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
CHARGES: Manufacture of Methamphetamine x2, Cruelty to a child x2, Possession of Methamphetamine (Lodged 01/29/17)
(3) SUSPECT: Rachel Palmer
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine (Lodged 01/29/17)
(4) SUSPECT: Taylor LaPlant
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (citation 02/27/17)
(5) SUSPECT: Casey Corrigan
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)
(6) SUSPECT: Jennifer Combs
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)
(7) SUSPECT: Emily Lussier
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)
(8) SUSPECT: Jonathan Webb
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)
(9) SUSPECT: Janet Morrell
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 03/06/17)
(10) SUSPECT: Ben Edwards
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)
(11) SUSPECT: Joshua Alderman
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)
(12) SUSPECT: Alice Edwards ***PENDING ARREST WARRANT***
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine
(13) SUSPECT: Chad Rocheleau ***PENDING ARREST WARRANT***
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine
(14) SUSPECT: Darren Totten ***PENDING ARREST WARRANT***
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans
CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine
