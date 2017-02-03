Meth busts in Franklin County

Vermont State Police say an investigation uncovered more than a dozen people responsible for making and selling methamphetamine in Franklin County.

Jan. 25, police busted a meth lab in Bakersfield and arrested two people. They say it was part of an investigation that started back in October. During the investigation into that incident, police identified 10 other people who they say were involved in the conspiracy. And they say more arrests may be coming as the investigation continues.

Suspect information from Vermont State Police:

(1) SUSPECT: Corey Salls

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

CHARGES: Manufacture of Methamphetamine x2, Cruelty to a child x2, Possession of Methamphetamine (Lodged 01/25/17)

(2) SUSPECT: Rebecka Salls

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

CHARGES: Manufacture of Methamphetamine x2, Cruelty to a child x2, Possession of Methamphetamine (Lodged 01/29/17)

(3) SUSPECT: Rachel Palmer

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine (Lodged 01/29/17)

(4) SUSPECT: Taylor LaPlant

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance (citation 02/27/17)

(5) SUSPECT: Casey Corrigan

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)

(6) SUSPECT: Jennifer Combs

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)

(7) SUSPECT: Emily Lussier

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)

(8) SUSPECT: Jonathan Webb

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)

(9) SUSPECT: Janet Morrell

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 03/06/17)

(10) SUSPECT: Ben Edwards

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)

(11) SUSPECT: Joshua Alderman

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine (citation 02/27/17)

(12) SUSPECT: Alice Edwards ***PENDING ARREST WARRANT***

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine

(13) SUSPECT: Chad Rocheleau ***PENDING ARREST WARRANT***

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine

(14) SUSPECT: Darren Totten ***PENDING ARREST WARRANT***

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans

CHARGE(S): Conspiracy to Manufacture Methamphetamine

