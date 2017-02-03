Quantcast

Purrrses for Paws to kick off annual event next week - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Purrrses for Paws to kick off annual event next week

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's an effort to help hundreds of dogs here in Vermont.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County has three big events each year to support the shelter.

Next week it's the annual Purses for Paws.

Organizer Julie Richards joined WCAX to share the details.

Watch the video for more.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.