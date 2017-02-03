Vermont: Too many registered to vote by automated system

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Secretary of State's office says errors in the automatic voter registration system registered too many people to vote between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20, but no one cast a ballot improperly.

In a release issued Friday, Secretary of State Jim Condos says that as part of the automatic voter registration system there were errors transferring data from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

More records were transferred to the voting system than should have been, including information for some people who are ineligible to vote.

The release did not say how many improper registrations were found.

Condos says the problem has been found and fixed and all ineligible voters removed from voter rolls.

No one who was legitimately registered to vote will have to complete additional paperwork.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.