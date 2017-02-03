Why the Super Bowl is big business in Vermont

It's a big deal when the New England Patriots make it to the Super Bowl, especially for some Vermont businesses.

"Some mention it by name. We have a lot of promotions that go toward the Super Bowl, so see customers reacting to that, coming in, coming in with coupons saying they want to get the big set and it's got to be delivered by Sunday," said Todd MacDuff of the SuperStore in Williston.

Those TVs cost anywhere from $500 to $2,500.

"We have the Pats in the Super Bowl, we got a lot of snow, resorts are busy, a lot of people in town. Awesome," said Ryan Chaffin of Farrell Distributing.

Beer is being stacked at Farrell Distributing to be shipped all over the state for the big game.

"It's a big difference when you look back at years they aren't in there is a noticeable difference of sales of kegs going to the bars and the take-home 12-packs and 30-packs," Chaffin said. "So, when the home team is in it-- not just football, it's any kind of Red Sox or Yankees-- it's a significant difference when the Pats are in it. Even though I am a Giants fan."

And with drink, you need food.

"We have got some ready to come out of the oven if you would like to see that," said Nicole Taber of Klinger's.

Taber says Klinger's bakery is busy making their pull-aparts-- tasty bits of croissant dough, some drenched in maple, others more savory.

"These are bacon cheddar and chive, so this would be perfect for the big game this weekend," Taber said.

And for dessert-- cookies. Patriots and Falcons jerseys and footballs being decorated for Super Bowl parties.

One of the more anticipated Super Bowl parties will happen at the Wake Robin senior living community in Shelburne, where our Judy Simpson met with the planning committee. There was some confusion to be cleared up over the Super Bowl squares, but the plans are set.

"This has been traditional. It's been going on for 10 years," Buff Edgerton said.

"Oh, at least probably more than that and there have been some very dramatic parties. We have had some good parties," Don Robinson said.

Last year's party was not well attended due to a conflict.

"Last year, the Super Bowl was at the same time as the final episode of "Downton Abbey," so it was somewhat sparse. So we are not sure what's going to happen this year," resident Genevieve Rideout said.

Rideout says the kitchen will be making chili and cornbread. Residents will bring snacks to share and it's bring your own bottle.

"It should be a good party," resident Jim Wick said. "They tell me I went once but I don't exactly remember this. But I vaguely do because I think I won five bucks or something."

The committee says while the room will be decorated to represent both teams, most here will be rooting for the Patriots.