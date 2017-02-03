Quantcast

Vt. student charged with sex assault at school - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. student charged with sex assault at school

Posted: Updated:
Caleb Bonvouloir Caleb Bonvouloir
BRISTOL, Vt. -

An 18-year-old is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a fellow student.

Police say Caleb Bonvouloir assaulted a 12-year-old at Mount Abraham Union High School back in January.

Bonvouloir is also facing charges for providing indecent material to a minor.

He pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.