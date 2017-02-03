Quantcast

Swanton police find stolen inspection stickers

SWANTON, Vt. -

Stolen inspection stickers were found by Swanton police.

Police say they found them while searching property on Spruce Street in St. Albans and Foundry Street in Swanton. Nathan Robtoy, 28, of St. Albans, and Crystal Tatro, 31, of Swanton, are now facing charges.

WCAX has been asking questions to find out if these are the same stickers we told you about last month that were stolen from dealerships in Rutland. Swanton police say no. The chief says the stickers were swiped from three area businesses around Swanton.

