Police: Several persons of interest in Arlington homicide case

Police have several persons of interest in the murder of an elderly Arlington woman.

Police say no one is in custody. Police are tracking down who's behind other recent burglaries in the greater Bennington area and just across the state line in New York.

They're doing that because there was forced entry into Helen Jones' home. She's the 81-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Arlington four weeks ago in what police believe may have been a burglary gone bad.

DNA might help police narrow down that person of interest pool we mentioned. Investigators say they took a significant amount of evidence from the murder scene. It's now being analyzed for DNA profiles at multiple labs.

Police say some of the people they have interviewed about this crime are teenagers, but again we want to stress that there are no arrests in the case.

