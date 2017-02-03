Fire destroys Vt. piano store but music will go on

It started around 10 p.m. Thursday-- devastating flames shot through the roof of a piano shop in White River Junction as fire crews blasted the burning building with water. But it was too dangerous for them to go inside and the building couldn't be saved.

Less than 24 hours later, frozen branches lined what's left of Frederick Johnson Pianos, as crews pumped three feet of water from the basement.

Its final resting spot was in White River Junction, where it has been for 40 years, but its history stretches back to the 1930s in Norwich. Decades-long customers stopped by to take one last look Friday before crews started demolition.

"It's a huge loss for the community," said Marcia Cassidy of Norwich.

Cassidy says the shop helped musicians of all ages turn their tunes into passions.

"It's just the piano shop for the whole area," she said.

It's an area that includes schools. Before his death last fall, co-owner Dale Howe made sure the school he once attended had a piano for students to play.

"It was really awesome to have a real piano," said Dale Post, the music teacher at Tunbridge Central School.

Post uses the Yamaha acoustic piano for lessons, as well as center stage holiday concerts.

"It's much better than the keyboards," Post said.

The music also lives on at the Valley Bible Church.

"It's used every Sunday morning for our worship services and then occasionally for other concerts," Ruth Swift said.

"It's awesome to know that somebody lives on beyond their time through some other venue," Post said.

According to its website, the shop was up for sale when the fire occurred. Fire officials are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

