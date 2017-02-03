Wethersfield Gardens

This is Wethersfield, a garden in Amenia, New York. And it is a hidden gem! This garden goes back to the 1930s. Chauncey Stillman was a New York banker and he had, of course, a lot of money and wanted a country place. He used to fox hunt up in this area and there was some land for sale so he grabbed it up. He eventually grabbed up about 1200 acres. Just a little country place.

He started working with landscape architects and in particular, Evelyn Holer, in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s even into the 1980s on the gardens. He died in 1989. He created this beautiful landscape based on an Italian villa. So you have a lot of great site lines and this scenic vista which is outstanding.

You have statues, and what I love about the garden, is that you have all of these evergreens like yews and arborvitaes. They created site lines through the evergreens and you can see a statue, fountain or something off in the distance that guides you through the garden.

There are all of these little garden rooms. There's one that's called the inner garden that's close to the house. They have a lot of nice perennial flowers planted around there. There's a little knot garden with some beautiful color, some annual flowers such as begonias. And you have these beautiful pools of water. One of my favorite views is looking up to the Belvedere. You look up and it looks like you are going to go off a cliff. It's an amazing view.

So every evening Chauncey would come and ride his horse and carriage. There is a carriage museum here, too. He would walk down this main central east-west axis that he had to the house and just enjoy the beauty of all the textures of these greens and flowers.

It's a beautiful place to go. What a magical place!

~By Charlie Nardozzi