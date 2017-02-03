Sanders says he wasn't to blame for Clinton's loss

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, says the last two weeks have been busy in Washington, D.C. And he says most of it has not been good. Sanders says he's very concerned about the future of the country and it's time to move away from the inside baseball of American politics and focus on the issues impacting Americans just trying to survive.

The senator appeared on "The :30" to introduce the winners of his annual State of Union Essay Contest. Then he sat down with Eva McKend and Keith McGilvery to answer our questions. Watch the video for the full interview.

The winner of the essay contest was Quinn Nelson Mayo, a junior at St. Johnsbury Academy. She wrote about media literacy. Musa Mayange is this year's runner-up. The Winooski High School senior wrote about racism.

The students had to write about the future of our nation in 250-500 words, addressing a pressing issue facing the country and offering a solution. Students from 42 Vermont high schools participated this year.