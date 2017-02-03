McAllister asks to withdraw plea deal in sex crime case

Rape charges and allegedly forcing renters to pay off debt with sex cost Norm McAllister his Senate seat in Montpelier.

Friday, he sat in the witness chair, fighting for his reputation and freedom.

"I don't think you've got a very good case against me," McAllister said.

One of McAllister's alleged victims died shortly after the senator's arrest in May 2015. The case of another accuser fell apart at trial in June 2016. The former state senator avoided trial in the final case involving a third alleged victim with a deadline deal just weeks ago. But now, McAllister swears his old attorneys forced him into it.

"They told me only a retarded person wouldn't listen to them," McAllister said. "They had me in tears."

McAllister hired a new attorney to get him out of the deal.

Norm McAllister: I absolutely want to withdraw my plea.

Bob Katims/Attorney: And you want to go to trial?

Norm McAllister: Yes.

"It's bowl of spaghetti your honor," prosecutor John Lavoie said.

Prosecutors say McAllister understood the deal. Our camera caught him shaking his head, appearing confused and voicing frustration to his attorney when he agreed to it. But the former state senator repeatedly said he understood the agreement and its parts, by our count, more than 20 times.

John Lavoie: Were you lying to the judge?

Norm McAllister: I was so confused I didn't know what I was telling the judge.

The judge has not weighed in yet on whether McAllister will be allowed to withdraw that plea deal.

Now, legal experts tell us generally if a request like this is submitted early enough, judges generally go with the request so that they don't get overturned on appeal. But this case is anything but typical.

As for McAllister's old attorney, we did hear a little bit from Brooks McArthur Friday. He took the stand late in the afternoon. He didn't make it far into his testimony before the court closed for the day, but he made it far enough to adamantly deny much of McAllister's story about not providing great legal advice and forcing him into the deal.

