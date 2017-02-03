Big lead for Big Green at UVM Carnival

Friday, February 3rd

STOWE, Vt. - The Dartmouth ski team won three of the four events at the Vermont Carnival on Friday to jump out to a commanding 108-point lead over the host Catamounts. The Big Green placed at least one skier on the podium in each of the events, including senior Fabian Stocek who won gold in the freestyle sprints.

Joining Stocek on the podium was classmate Andrew Nadler, who finished third. Another senior, Zach Goldberg, also competed in the A final with the pair and claimed fourth to give Dartmouth 135 points in the event. In addition, sophomore Gavin McEwen crossed the tape first in the B final as well to take seventh. The other skiers among the top nine came from New Hampshire and Williams as those teams finished second (112 points) and third (105), respectively.

In the women's sprints, two Big Green qualified for the A final with sophomore Lydia Blanchet finishing third and freshman Abby Drach skating across the line in sixth. Two other Dartmouth skiers competed in the B final as well with sophomore Taryn-Hunt Smith finishing second in the race for eighth overall and junior Zoe Snow right behind her in third to claim ninth. The top three Big Green finishers did just enough to edge out New Hampshire for the team title, 114-111, while Vermont took third with 94 points.

Over on the slopes of Mount Mansfield, Dartmouth and a number of other teams had to do without some of their top skiers, who are competing in the NorAm Cup races in Colorado this week, including the Big Green's Brian McLaughlin and Foreste Peterson among others. Yet Dartmouth still managed to win the women's giant slalom, beating out St. Michael's for top honors. On the first run, sophomore Hannah Melinchuk zipped down the mountain with the fourth-fastest time in 1:10.02, while sophomore Audrey O'Brien sat in eighth in 1:10.26 and senior Meg Currie 12th in 1:10.71.

The second run wasn't kind to Melinchuk, but O'Brien posted the second-fastest time to leap onto the podium in third with a combined time of 2:28.43. Currie also jumped up the final standings into sixth place in 2:23.74, and sophomore Alexa Dlouhy also scored for the Big Green in 14th thanks to her time of 2:25.21. Middlebury's Caroline Bartlett claimed the gold in 2:21.62, while Anna Willassen of St. Michael's just nipped O'Brien out for second by five-hundredths of a second.

Seniors Dylan Brooks and Thomas Woolson were within striking distance of the podium after placing sixth and seventh, respectively, after the first attempt, with fellow senior Robert Overing close behind in 10th. Woolson enjoyed the best time among the trio on the second run, boosting himself into third place with a combined time of 2:16.73, trailing Vermont's Gabriel Coulet (2:16.61) and Middlebury's Devon Cardamone (2:16.69). Brooks maintained his position in sixth, posting a 2:17.35, while Overing fell back to 17th in 2:19.43. Vermont took the team title with 116 points, while Dartmouth finished second with 104.

The carnival will conclude on Saturday, beginning with the first run of the men's slalom at 9 a.m., while the cross country events at the Trapp Family Lodge begin at 9:30 a.m. with the women's 10K Classic.

