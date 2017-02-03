Bank Robbery in Shelburne

Quantcast

SHELBURNE, Vt. -

The TD Bank in Shelburne was robbed Friday night.

Police tell us it happened at about 6 p.m when a man entered the bank, handed a teller a note demanding money and took off. Police say he may have had a weapon but if so, it was not displayed. It's also not clear how much cash he took.

Police are looking for a man between 5'8 and 5'10 wearing a black face mask, a dark gray or black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and sunglasses.

Shelburne Police are also interested in speaking with the operator of a red Jeep Wrangler hard top with chrome wheels. They say that vehicle was at the bank at the time of the robbery. The driver is not a suspect, but may have witnessed the suspect leaving.

