In The Kitchen: Cabot's Cauliflower Wings With Buffalo Yogurt Dip

WAITSFIELD, Vt. -

Ingredients

  • 1 head of cauliflower
  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  • Salt

Buffalo Yogurt Dip

  • 1 cup Cabot Plain Yogurt Dip
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons Franks Hot Sauce or your favorite brand
  • ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon granulated garlic

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Cut or break the cauliflower florets off the core leaving as much of the stem on as possible. They should resemble little trees or drumsticks. Place the florets in a large bowl and toss gently with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and salt.  Lightly oil a roasting pan or sheet pan with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and spread the cauliflower in a single layer in or on the pan and place in the oven. 
  3. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes or until the cauliflower just starts to get tender and the edges start to turn nice and brown.
  4. Mix all of the dip ingredients in a medium size bowl until well blended.
  5. Arrange the roasted cauliflower on a serving platter with a bowl of the dip on the side. Enjoy!
