Destination Recreation: Snowmobile Trails

George Gattone leads the pack leaving from the Cole's Pond Sledders Cook Shack in Walden. "It's great to wake up in the morning and say, well let's go for a ride today," says Snowmobiler George Gattone.

With only four years of regular snowmobiling, he's a newbie to the sport compared to some of his friends who have been riding since the 1970's.

"I'm not what you would call a hard core rider, but when the conditions are nice I like to get out and if it's really nice, I can get my wife out with me," says Gattone.

On this snowy day, he's flying solo as he leads us down Trail 151 off Coles Pond Road, onto State Land and into a winter wonderland.

"The terrain varies, you climb a couple of hundred feet, it's usually groomed, very smooth," says Gattone.

The ledges trail is his favorite and leads to what locals know as the lookout.

George Peak says, on a clear day you can even see Franconia Notch from here. If you spot Peak on the trails, most likely, his partner Colleen Willette is not far from his side. "You can see Chandler Pond in South Wheelock, Burke Mountain to the northeast and Mount Washington directly to the east." says Peak of Coles Pond Sledders.

After a season that barely happened last year, VAST officials tell me they are off to a much better start. They say, they've got about 2000 miles of these trails open. That's about half of the 5000 available here in Vermont. Cindy Locke with the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers tells us that, right now, the best sledding is in high elevations along the green mountains. Starting in the Woodford area in Bennington County, then up to Killington and into central Vermont ... with riders also finding good conditions in the Island Pond area. Conditions are key, but VAST is also doing more to drive riders to Vermont. This is the first year they're selling passes online.

"We just put together a traveler's guide book too that talks about coming to Vermont for travelers. Where to stay, where to eat, where everything is located on our trail system," says Cindy Locke VAST Executive Director.

The Vermont Association of Snow Travelers is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.