Boater whose mom died at sea insists he didn't damage boat

NEW YORK (AP) - A Vermont man is adamantly denying that he sabotaged his fishing boat, causing it to sink and his mother to be lost at sea.

Nathan Carman told ABC's "20/20" that he patched some holes with marine putty but insisted it was seaworthy. Insurance companies claim in court that "faulty repairs" were made the day before the vessel sank.

Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, of Connecticut, left from Rhode Island on a fishing trip in September. Nathan Carman was found alone in a life raft eight days later. His mother is presumed dead.

Carman walked out at one point during the interview that aired Friday evening. He said he's misunderstood and a police target because of a diagnosis of Asperger's syndrome. The condition is on the autism spectrum.

