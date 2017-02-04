Quantcast

Missing 15-year-old in Williston found safe


WILLISTON, Vt. -

Police in Williston were able to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Mackayla Lozelle had not been seen since Friday morning leaving the Jean Garvin School. She has not been heard from since.

Saturday evening police announced she was found safe and sound.

