Firefighters save home in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

A quick response by firefighters in Montpelier saved a house from going up in flames.

Firefighters responded to the North Street home after the homeowner called 9-1-1. He was outside chopping wood when he noticed smoke coming from the roof near the chimney. The owner says by the time firefighters were on scene – which was only a matter of minutes – flames were visible as well.

"I started hearing the wood crackle and I started seeing flames. They came within 10 minutes and started knocking it all down. It was amazing. Looked like the whole house would have gone in another 20 minutes but they were able to knock it down really quickly," said Michael Friedman.

Fire investigators on scene are reminding the public to have their chimney's inspected and cleaned on a regular basis.

