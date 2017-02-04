Investigators discover the cause of piano shop fire

Investigator say an overloaded extension cord caused a fire at a piano business in the Upper Valley.

Fire broke out at Fredrick Johnson Pianos around 10 p.m. Thursday. Multiple departments responded but the White River Junction business was destroyed by the flames.

The cause has been determined to be an accident. Investigators say two portable space heaters were plugged into the extension cord.

