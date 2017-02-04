Fatal accident on I-89 in Georgia

A Swanton man has died in a car accident on Interstate 89.

Vermont State Police say 35-year-old Adam Desrochers was traveling northbound in Georgia when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Investigators say the car rolled several times.

Desrochers – who police say was not wearing a seat belt – was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The accident closed the interstate for several hours.