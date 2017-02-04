Rally in support of refugees in Winooski

A crowd filled the Rotary Park in Winooski Saturday morning to show their support for refugees. It comes after a federal judge issued a nationwide order blocking President Trump's immigration ban.

It's been many years since Raghu Acharya was forced to leave his home country of Bhutan. He was a refugee in Nepal before coming to the United States 7 years ago. He's now a U.S. citizen.

"I am very excited I became a citizen of the United States, so I can proudly say it is my country, and I can fight for the people here. I can always support my community, and nobody can say you are from outside, because I am a citizen of the country. I always wanna help them. I will always be their support anytime," Acharya said.

On Saturday, he joined over a hundred people at the Rotary Park in Winooski to show support for refugees like him. The rally came as a response to President Trump's executive order that restricts refugees of certain countries looking to come to the United States.

"So we're the most diverse community in the state, and one of the most diverse communities in the northeast United States. So I think that there's a real call to action for people in our community to support our neighbors," said Winooski Mayor Seth Leonard.

Friday, a federal judge in Seattle granted a temporary restraining order to block Trump's immigration ban. The President fired back on Twitter Saturday morning, stating: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

The White House also issued a response which included: "The President has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people"

Rally-goers in Winooski saw the judge's actions as a victory, but organizers hoped the event would change more than just legislation.

"It's really important for all citizens throughout the U.S. throughout Vermont, in Winooski, to come out in a visible show of support to let them know they're welcome, because it's not just about laws. It's about the culture that we cultivate within each of our communities," said Bobby Arnell, event co-organizer.

Rallying for refugees to feel welcome in the states.