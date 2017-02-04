African American skiers meet to promote Vermont

A group of African American skiers met in Killington Saturday to promote the Green Mountains year round.

Before hitting the slopes Saturday morning about twenty skiers sat in on a discussion to learn more about African American history in Vermont.

The event was hosted by the Vermont African American Trail in conjunction with the National Brotherhood of Skiers.

Organizers hope the event attracts more black tourists to the state and possibly make Vermont their permanent home.

"We are increasing the possibility for African Americans who may not know a whole lot about Vermont but who are eager to spend their tourist dollars somewhere they find interesting. It's just about the possibility about moving to Vermont and coming to Vermont in the off season," said Curtiss Reed, Vt. Partnership for Fairness and Diversity.

Monday, Governor Phil Scott will declare February as Vermont African American History month.