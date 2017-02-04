Penguin plunge for a good cause in Burlington

More than one thousand people dove into Lake Champlain Saturday for the annual Penguin Plunge.

The plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont. 60 teams took the challenge and jumped into the lake at the Burlington Waterfront. Organizers say this year they raised around 528,000 dollars – breaking last year's record by more than 50,000.

"Goes to support our year round sports training and competitions that we have throughout the state. We also offer health programs – health and fitness programs for our athletes. We offer screenings. Free screenings in dentistry," said Lisa DeNatale, with Special Olympics Vermont President & CEO.

The first penguin plunge in 1996 earned less than 10,000 dollars, and now it's the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont. Teams jumped into the lake dressed in everything from swimsuits to elaborate costumes before heading back to the changing tents to warm up.