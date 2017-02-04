Quantcast

Penguin plunge for a good cause in Burlington - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Penguin plunge for a good cause in Burlington

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

More than one thousand people dove into Lake Champlain Saturday for the annual Penguin Plunge.

The plunge is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont. 60 teams took the challenge and jumped into the lake at the Burlington Waterfront. Organizers say this year they raised around 528,000 dollars – breaking last year's record by more than 50,000.

"Goes to support our year round sports training and competitions that we have throughout the state. We also offer health programs – health and fitness programs for our athletes. We offer screenings. Free screenings in dentistry," said Lisa DeNatale, with Special Olympics Vermont President & CEO.

The first penguin plunge in 1996 earned less than 10,000 dollars, and now it's the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Vermont. Teams jumped into the lake dressed in everything from swimsuits to elaborate costumes before heading back to the changing tents to warm up.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.