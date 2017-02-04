Ice fishing tournament on Lake Champlain

Ice fishermen tackle a frozen Lake Champlain looking for the biggest catch.

From the shore of Lake Champlain in Shoreham, you can see tents scattered across the frozen surface – filled with men and woman all hoping for a big catch.

"We're having a ton of fun out here just catching some awesome fish," said fisherman Scott Brauer.

Brauer is from the other side of the lake and knows a thing or two about catching fish. But he admits sometimes it comes down to dumb luck.

"The secret is being in the right place at the right time," Brauer said.

Each one of the bundled up fisherman are hoping to be a little luckier than everyone else.

"They're out there competing against each other for money," said James Vladyka.

Vladyka and a friend started the Champlain Valley Hard Water Tournament Series about 7 years ago. It had a humble beginning but continued to grow year after year.

Saturday's competition consisted of over 75 men and woman from seven different states and two countries.

"It's amazing to look out there and see what it's grown to be," Vladyka said.

Back out on the ice drills are cutting and rods are lowered. Competitors have one thing in mind the pan fish.

"It's just six fish so it's low impact and all the fish must be kept alive,” Vladyka said.

First-time competitor Jayden Mead was more than capable of meeting that quota, "A lot of blue gill."

As the final hour of fishing comes to a close the quietness of the frozen lake is taken over by dragging sleds.

The fishermen drop off their catches and wait for weigh-in.

Jim Knox and Jason Stevens took home the first place prize with a basket weighing in at over 5 pounds.