High School Track and Field State Championships

The state's best athletes gathered on the campus of Norwich University Saturday in search of championship hardware.

In D-1 boys action, Burlington's Kent Ford pulls off a distance double, picking up wins in both the 1000 and the 1600 meter races.

St. Johnsbury led the way on the team side, with Ben Hammer winning the high jump, clearing 6-feet even, and Ian Clough picked up wins in the long jump, 55-meter hurdles, and tied a state record in the 55-meter dash. The Hilltoppers won their first crown since 2012, with South Burlington finishing 2nd.

In division 1 girls, Katie James led the way for Essex, winning the 600 and finishing 2nd in the 1000 meters.

But St. Johnsbury completed the D-1 team sweep with a lot of help from Katherine Cowan. She cleared 5-feet 3-inches to win the high jump, then she picked up wins in the 55 meters, 55-meter hurdles, and the 300 as the Toppers picked up their 3rd-straight indoor title. Essex and South Burlington finished 2nd and 3rd.

Division 2 titles were up for grabs as well. On the girls side, a big day for Mount Abe's Lydia Pitts. She won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.87 seconds. She also picked up a state championship in the long jump.

But it was Rice running away with the team title. Hannah Miller won the high jump at 4-feet 10 inches, and Sonia John picked up 3 wins on the track in the 55, 300, and 600 meters. That's the 4th-straight title for the Green Knights, who outpaced Oxbow and Lyndon.

It was a competitive team race on the boys side. Milton put in a strong effort with some help from Mike Ferro, who won the 1000 meters in 2:52.72.

Oxbow scored points in the field. Jon Puffer won the pole vault as the only competitor to clear 12-feet.

But it was Fair Haven who snagged the crown. Steven Reed won the 55-meter hurdles in 8.98 seconds. The Slaters edged the Olympians and the Yellow Jackets for their first title since 2014.