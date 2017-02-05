Vermont mom inspires hope

"HOPE stands for Helping Other People Every day," says Jodi Wheeler of HOPE in Lyndonville.

In her 11th year she says she tries to help out where people might need a little extra support or help. "We have a clothing voucher system, it's a gift certificate basically from us for children's clothes. In 2016, 1,400 children accessed vouchers, and vouchers are given out every quarter for children's clothing so they can come in and get five or six outfits that they need every quarter," Wheeler said.

Reporter Julie Kelley: For free?

Jodi Wheeler: For free.

Reporter Julie Kelley: Tell me about your backpack program.

Jodi Wheeler: Oh, the backpack program. We do approximately 70 backpacks per week. They go to area school children that are food insecure. There's six meals in it so that they have something to eat at home.

Reporter Julie Kelley: How much do you spend on the backpacks?

Jodi Wheeler: We spend probably about $4,000 a month on the backpacks.



They also serve soup and baked goods daily and salads in the summer with sandwiches. The food shelf they have is available as well for when people need to get emergency food needs.



"There is a huge need and I think, yes, we are in the Northeast Kingdom, but I think across the United States. There's always these people who are falling through the gaps," Wheeler said.

Click here for more information on H.O.P.E.'s 4th Annual Sweetheart Ball.