Rutland County gas station robbed

WALLINGFORD, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say are investigating a robbery at a Wallingford gas station.

Police say a masked man came in around 8 p.m. Saturday night and demanded money, but never showed a weapon.
He's described as about six-feet-tall, with a jean jacket, and a gray hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing multi-colored gloves.

If you have any information contact the State Police. 
 

