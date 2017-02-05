Super Bowl week has big impact on Vermont cheese

People are packing the Cabot store in Waterbury days leading up to the Super Bowl, to get one thing, -- that Vermont cheese.

"We see about a 20-percent jump just for this week, so it's proudly one of our busiest weeks of the year," says Nate Formalarie of Cabot.

Vermont is known for its Cheese and it's no surprise since Cabot is a big player in the dairy industry, but this Super Bowl weekend cheese is not the only thing flying off the shelves and onto your plates. According to market research, Americans are expected to eat 278 million avocados during Super Bowl week, 1.3 billion chicken wings, and Pizza Hut is expected to make 2 million pizzas for the game.

Saint Michael's College Business Professor Robert Letovsky says these days it's about more than just a game. "I think it's a social thing. It's an excuse to get together with your friends. We don't have many events like that I don't hear people having Academy Award or Golden Globe parties," he said..

And according to the National Retail Federation. The average amount spent on Super Bowl shopping is $82, and millennials spend the most at $140 per person. While Super Bowl week is a win for some businesses, it's not so good for others. "Some products fly off the shelves, some places. Like sports bars will be busy, but you have to take into account the places that will be less busy. If it's restaurants, movie theaters, if someone is throwing a party they might not be skiing as they want to set up and what not," Letovsky said.

On the flip side, every bite you take is a touchdown for food producers. "A weekend like this definitely has the opportunity to help our local farmers here in Vermont," Formalarie said.