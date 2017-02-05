Ag agency to hold listening tour

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The new leadership of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is holding a statewide listening tour to hear from the public about the future of farming in Vermont.

Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts and Deputy Secretary Alyson Eastman are hosting four public meetings this month.

Tebbetts says he is inviting all farmers and all Vermonters interested in agriculture to attend. He says he wants to learn about the issues that matter most to farmers and how the agency can support them.

The meetings are planned for Feb. 10 at Lyndon State College theater; Feb. 16 at St. Albans City Hall; Feb. 17 at Vermont Agricultural Business Education Center in Brattleboro; and Feb. 27 at the Middlebury Parks & Recreation gym.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.