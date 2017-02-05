Ice climber rescued from New Hampshire's Cannon Cliff

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says an ice climber had to be rescued after falling 50 to 60 feet on Cannon Cliff.

Conservation officers say it took more than an hour to reach the climber and then 2½ hours to get him down challenging terrain to a snowmobile.

Officials say 47-year-old Nick Pearson of Amherst, New Hampshire, told them that his ice axes gave way Saturday, causing a long tumble that was eventually arrested by safety gear. He was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for evaluation of a leg injury.

The 4,080-foot peak has a large cliff face that's popular among rock and ice climbers. It's also home to Cannon Mountain Ski Area.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.