Sanders takes aim at Trump immigration policy, cabinet picks

It's a crime the Vermont State Police says can happen anywhere. Investigators continue to find both labor and sex trafficking in neighborhoods across our region.
It's a crime the Vermont State Police says can happen anywhere. Investigators continue to find both labor and sex trafficking in neighborhoods across our region.
A former New Hampshire lawmaker has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter.
A former New Hampshire lawmaker has been sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of drug possession and trying to lure a 14-year-old girl over Facebook into a sexual encounter.
Police say a Northfield woman was driving drunk when she crashed with two young children in the car.
Police say a Northfield woman was driving drunk when she crashed with two young children in the car.
Police are looking for a man they said tried to burglarize a Barre business.
Police are looking for a man they said tried to burglarize a Barre business.
New Hampshire police are warning drivers to stay up to date on their vehicle registration after fining and towing the car of a woman who tried to cheese her vehicle registration with a supermarket cheese wrapper....
New Hampshire police are warning drivers to stay up to date on their vehicle registration after fining and towing the car of a woman who tried to fake her vehicle registration using a supermarket cheese wrapper.
A Vermont man in prison while awaiting a trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother is facing new charges from prison.
A Vermont man in prison while awaiting a trial in a burglary that led to the 2010 killing of a 78-year-old grandmother is facing new charges from prison.
A bit of a scare at Burlington International Airport Tuesday morning. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch was live at scene with details on a suspicious package.
A bit of a scare at Burlington International Airport Tuesday morning. Channel 3's Alex Hirsch was live at scene with details on a suspicious package.
New Hampshire fire officials are providing arson prevention tips for houses of worship to coincide with national Arson Awareness Week.
New Hampshire fire officials are providing arson prevention tips for houses of worship to coincide with national Arson Awareness Week.