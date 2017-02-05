Sanders takes aim at Trump immigration policy, cabinet picks

President Trump was active on Twitter Sunday criticizing the court ruling that froze his immigration order, saying the judge has put the country "in peril."

Appearing on CBS' "Face The Nation," Vice President Mike Pence defended the president's order as completely justified. "In this case the President used a list that the Obama administration and Congress identified as seven countries compromised by terrorism. It's within his authority to do it and it's just frustrating to see a federal judge in Washington state conducting American foreign policy," Pence said.

Meanwhile Senator Bernie Sanders on CNN's "State of the Union" praised the court ruling blocking President Trump's order. "Men and women in our military did not stand up and fight to lead us in a direction of an authoritarian society. We are a Democracy, not a one-man show, not another Trump enterprise. It's called the United States of America," Sanders said.

Sanders also called President Trump "a fraud" over his millionaire cabinet picks, and says that those who voted for him will soon realize they were conned.