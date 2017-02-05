Quantcast

Suspicious fire destroys Fair Haven home

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. -

Investigators say a suspicious fire destroyed a home in Fair Haven overnight.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. Sunday that the unoccupied building on Union Street had heavy fire throughout the second floor.  Authorities say the structure's roof later collapsed. No one was injured.

State police are asking anyone with information to call the Arson Tip Line, 1-800-32-ARSON.

