Middlebury professor returns from Iran

A Middlebury College professor has returned home to Vermont after President Trump's travel ban temporarily left his family stuck in Iran.

Ata Anzali is an Assistant Professor of religion at Middlebury College. He was in Iran on a sabbatical with his family when he learned of President Trump's plans to restrict travel from the country to the U.S.

"We basically packed our entire two bedroom apartment in 10, 12 suitcases, and we just waited to see what is the best course of action to take," Anzali said.

Anzali is a permanent resident with a green card. As soon as Trump signed the executive order, banning travelers and immigration to come from Iran and six other countries, chaos and protests erupted at airports across the country. Anzali canceled their flight home. "My younger daughter was born here, so she's a U.S. citizen, and she was actually very worried that when we arrived here they might separate her from us, because our situation was different. My older daughter is a green card holder as well, because she was born in Iran, and my wife is also," he said.

On Friday they decided to fly to the U.S. after learning of a judge's ruling that allowed certain traveler from Iran to enter into the country. He says a group of volunteers at the airport offered their support. "There were lawyers who wanted to know whether we had been treated in a good way or not, and then there were community members who just gave us flowers, and like there were people who were offering if we didn't have any place to stay, so it was really nice," Anzali said.

Kids from Weybridge Elementary School decorated signs to welcome the family back home. Anzali says the abrupt return will make it difficult for both he and his wife to continue their planned studies. "My case was probably among the most -- the easiest ones. There are refugees who have been waiting for 20 years to get the clearance to come into the United States from refugee camps, and then in one night their life is upside down," he said.

Anzali will now have to continue his sabbatical in the U.S. through this summer, but he plans to return to Middlebury as a professor this fall.