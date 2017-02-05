Hoop Cats Win 12th Straight

For the ninth straight season, the Catamounts tallied a 20-win season after earning a 79-66 America East win at Hartford on Saturday night. Head coach John Becker becomes one of seven active head coaches to record a 20-win season in each of his first six seasons.

Vermont won its 12th consecutive game and improves to 20-5 overall and 10-0 in league play. Hartford falls to 6-18 on the year and 1-8 in conference play.



Anthony Lamb scored a game-high 24 points with four rebounds and four blocks for the Catamounts. The freshman shot 8-of-12 from the floor and 7-of-10 from the charity stripe. Darren Payen had a big night on both ends of the floor with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Payen also muscled five boards and swatted away three shots. Kurt Steidl added nine points and Payton Henson netted seven points for the green and gold.



The Hawks had three players reach double figures as Jason Dunne led the way with 16 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Jalen Ross followed with 15 points and three assists. Hasson Attia recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.



With a tight score in opening four and a half minutes, the Catamounts broke out with an 18-5 for a 26-12 lead at the 9:51 mark.



Hartford scored five quick points and cut UVM's lead back to single digits but the Cats outscored the Hawks 14-9 in the final eight minutes of the period for a 40-26 lead at the break.



The Hawks managed to trim the deficit to 43-34 in the first three minutes of the second half, but the green and gold never let Hartford get any closer for the remainder of the contest. The Cats managed the tempo of the game and maintained a double-digit lead by answering each small run by the Hawks with one of their own.



Vermont returns to the hardwood of Patrick Gym on Monday (Feb. 6) to host Binghamton at 7 p.m. All UVM men's basketball games can be heard on ESPN 101.3 FM and online at 1013ESPN.com with Sam Hyman on the call. The game can be seen on ESPN3 and the watchESPN app by logging in with your cable provider.



RALLY AGAINST CANCER

On Monday night against Binghamton, UVM will be hosting its annual Rally Against Cancer game, presented by Otter Creek Awnings and Vermont Custom Closets. The Cats will be wearing special pink jerseys and the game-worn jerseys will be up for auction. Fans can be bid on the jerseys by visiting UVMathletics.com/Auctions. Bidding concludes 24 hours after tip-off and proceeds will be donated to the University of Vermont Cancer Center. The first 100 students in attendance will receive a free Vermont tank top and are encouraged to be the "Sixth Man" in the gym, contributing to volume and atmosphere.

