Fatal snowmobile crash in Lewis - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Fatal snowmobile crash in Lewis

LEWIS, Vt. -

A fatal snowmobile accident Sunday in Essex County killed one person.

State police say it happened on a VAST trail in the town of Lewis around noon.  They say the operator lost control near the intersection of two trails.
The name of the victim is not being released until family can be notified.
 

