Washed up art on Lake Champlain

"I get a change to be amazed every day," says Bryant Chase, a Veteran from Burlington.

Anyone who lives here, knows Lake Champlain is a spectacle no matter the time of year. That spectacular view makes it tough to imagine needing much more to leave people in awe. But in the last few months, if you take a closer look just below the pier, you may spot the same man arranging what looks like a bunch of washed up rocks.

"When the sun hit them, they weren't stone anymore, they were a show in shadow and light," says Chase.

Hard to believe, but Bryant Chase has found a plus side to the drought. "The water had receded perhaps 20 feet," says Chase, "and there was a lot of stone material that used to be a dumping ground here."

He calls himself the rock man because every stone to him tells a different story. It all started last spring, he made little nature sculptures near the boat docks. And then a woman noticed his work and complimented it.

"I got pretty impressed by that opinion," says Chase. "I hadn't talked to many people on the boardwalk in a couple years."

The stranger's kindness sparked the 65-year old to keep getting creative. Since then Chase is down here 4 to 5 hours a day building and recreating the shoreline. With a ski pole to keep balanced he spots his supplies, and resets -- until the puzzle comes together. "Burlington is an artistic community, it's everywhere and people express it in a lot of ways," says Chase. It's a way for him to express himself but more importantly give back to the city that has helped him overcome struggles.

Chase, a veteran, lives with paranoid schizophrenia, a condition that leads him to believe others are plotting against him. "I could just be standing here and kids could go by and I think they said something about me and it sticks with me for two or three days. Where a normal person it wouldn't bother them," says Chase.

But through this process, he's learned the world around him does in fact appreciate his artistic eye and what he now adds to an already beautiful slice of heaven. "I'm not a rich man, so I really appreciate everything Vermont is doing for me, it's amazing it really is," says Chase.