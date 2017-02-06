Quantcast

What's cooking with Chef Vasek; Rosemary Ice Cream - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

What's cooking with Chef Vasek; Rosemary Ice Cream

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's never too cold to make homemade ice cream. Chef Cody Vasek from Trapp Family Lodge is here to make rosemary ice cream, and roasted pear bruschetta.

Rosemary Ice Cream

Base:

8 egg yolks

1 cup sugar

4 cups heavy cream

3 sprigs of rosemary, no stems

Place cream and 1/2 the sugar in pot with rosemary, steep. Add the other 1/2 of sugar to egg yolks, mix well.  Temper warm cream little by little to egg yolk/sugar mix until yolks are warm from cream. Place all in pot and stir ice cream base until slightly thickened. Be careful not to scramble the eggs. Strain and cool before pouring into ice cream machine.

Part 2 - Roasted Pear Bruschetta

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.