What's cooking with Chef Vasek; Rosemary Ice Cream

It's never too cold to make homemade ice cream. Chef Cody Vasek from Trapp Family Lodge is here to make rosemary ice cream, and roasted pear bruschetta.

Rosemary Ice Cream

Base:

8 egg yolks

1 cup sugar

4 cups heavy cream

3 sprigs of rosemary, no stems

Place cream and 1/2 the sugar in pot with rosemary, steep. Add the other 1/2 of sugar to egg yolks, mix well. Temper warm cream little by little to egg yolk/sugar mix until yolks are warm from cream. Place all in pot and stir ice cream base until slightly thickened. Be careful not to scramble the eggs. Strain and cool before pouring into ice cream machine.

Part 2 - Roasted Pear Bruschetta