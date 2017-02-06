What's cooking with Chef Vasek; Roasted Pear Bruchetta

It's never too cold to make homemade ice cream. Chef Cody Vasek from Trapp Family Lodge is here to make rosemary ice cream, and roasted pear bruschetta.

Hazelnut Spread

2 cups of toasted hazelnuts

½ cup powdered sugar

½ cup room temperature butter

Robo coupe or chop finely the hazelnuts, combine and mix well, set aside.

To serve

Using local bread, sliced, spread the hazelnut mix evenly on bread. Thin slice pears and lay across the spread to cover. Place in oven on 375 degrees for around 8 minutes or until golden brown. Place on plate and add your favorite ice cream, we use rosemary ice cream at the restaurant. Garnish with honey and powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Part 1 - Rosemary Ice Cream