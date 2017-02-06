Quantcast

What's cooking with Chef Vasek; Roasted Pear Bruchetta - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

What's cooking with Chef Vasek; Roasted Pear Bruchetta

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

It's never too cold to make homemade ice cream. Chef Cody Vasek from Trapp Family Lodge is here to make rosemary ice cream, and roasted pear bruschetta.

Hazelnut Spread

2 cups of toasted hazelnuts

½ cup powdered sugar

½ cup room temperature butter

Robo coupe or chop finely the hazelnuts, combine and mix well, set aside.

To serve

Using local bread, sliced, spread the hazelnut mix evenly on bread.  Thin slice pears and lay across the spread to cover.  Place in oven on 375 degrees for around 8 minutes or until golden brown.  Place on plate and add your favorite ice cream, we use rosemary ice cream at the restaurant. Garnish with honey and powdered sugar. Enjoy!

Part 1 - Rosemary Ice Cream

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.