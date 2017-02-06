Quantcast

North Bennington mill added to historic places register - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

North Bennington mill added to historic places register

Posted: Updated:

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A mill complex in the Vermont village of North Bennington has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Vermont Division of Historic Preservation announced the designation last week. The Bennington Banner reports that four of the seven buildings in the mill complex were nominated as contributing to the site's historic character.

The mill dates back to 1887 and once housed the H.C. White Company and the Bennington County Industrial Corporation. The complex is now home to several businesses and continues to be renovated to include apartments and condominiums.

The mill joins three other Vermont properties recently added to the register: the former Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, the Ruth Stone House in Goshen and the original home of American Flatbread in Waitsfield.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.