North Bennington mill added to historic places register

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A mill complex in the Vermont village of North Bennington has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Vermont Division of Historic Preservation announced the designation last week. The Bennington Banner reports that four of the seven buildings in the mill complex were nominated as contributing to the site's historic character.

The mill dates back to 1887 and once housed the H.C. White Company and the Bennington County Industrial Corporation. The complex is now home to several businesses and continues to be renovated to include apartments and condominiums.

The mill joins three other Vermont properties recently added to the register: the former Vermont State Hospital in Waterbury, the Ruth Stone House in Goshen and the original home of American Flatbread in Waitsfield.

