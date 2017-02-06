UVM trustees move forward on $80M athletic facility proposal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - University of Vermont trustees are moving ahead with a planned $80 million renovation of its athletic facilities.

The Burlington Free Press reported that trustees on Saturday approved a resolution to move to the next phase of planning on the proposal to build a new athletic complex on the school's campus rather than moving downtown or to neighboring South Burlington.

The proposal calls for building a 3,200-seat basketball venue and modernizing the hockey facility.

The timeline calls for design work to continue into 2018 with construction starting in early 2019 and concluding in 2022. The university still has to work out financing and to receive regulatory approval for the project.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related story:

UVM's new plan to revamp its sports facilities