House committee to hold hearing on minimum wage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont House committee is taking public testimony on raising the minimum wage.

House Democrats have proposed raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022.

This year, Vermont's minimum wage increased to $10 an hour, up from $9.60. It will increase next year to $10.50 and in 2019 and beyond, it will be tied to the inflation rate.

The House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs is holding a public hearing on the topic on Thursday evening in the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Phil Scott's spokeswoman says the economic impact should be assessed before moving forward.

