No immediate plans to resume Rutland refugee resettlement

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

More refugees are coming to Vermont now that the President's refugee order has been halted, but not to Rutland.

Monday morning WCAX confirmed with Rutland's Mayor that no one was -- or is -- booked to travel to Rutland, but USCRI, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, confirmed that refugees are being rebooked to come to Chittenden County. They didn't say how many refugees there would be, or what nationalities they will be, but they need to arrive by February 16th.

Chittenden County has historically been a refugee resettlement area.

