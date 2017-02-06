Messy commute leads to I-89 pileup

Another messy morning commute, and another crash on Interstate 89 in the greater Burlington area, and now state police want you to tell them how to fix it.

Video was taken from a dashcam in a car that got caught in Monday morning's mess on the Winooski River Bridge. No one was seriously hurt in this multi-car pileup, but it caused major delays during rush hour. "A lot of cars are just not using that merge lane. They cut right over very quickly," said Vermont State Police Lt. Garry Scott.

Lieutenant Scott knows it's a growing problem. More crashes happen on this stretch between Exit 13 in South Burlington and Exit 16 in Colchester than any other spot in the state. He says they get about 800 to 900 calls each year. "We have to put a lot of our resources right here because this is where the majority of calls are coming in," he said.

He says there are a few problem spots that make this stretch of just a few miles so crash-prone -- from tricky merges to changes of speed after a hill that surprise drivers. "We've got a flow of traffic that is coming this way and then as they come on from 13 from 189, that merge starts to create a lot of problems," he said. "Coming southbound as that traffic is merging on the speed limit just changes north of here, and then you have a hill and you've got traffic merging and then you have high speeds again, so you see backups starting to occur, especially during snowstorms."

Officials say they've got a few ideas already for short-term fixes, including more enforcement, better signage, and rumble strips. But now they're asking the 56-thousand travelers who drive the stretch of highway every day what they think needs to happen. We spoke with drivers to get their opinions.

"It's putting three lanes into two. If they continue that lane all the way out to Shelburne Road, go all the way, there's enough room to widen it there. They'd alleviate a lot of problems. But the main problem is that people won't slow down," said Ray Vartuli of Randolph.

"Just having people slow down a little. They're always in a hurry to get from point A to point B," said Susenne Wagner of Burlington.

Monday morning the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance put out it's own survey asking people for their solutions to the traffic troubles in the area.